President of Azerbaijan: Biden Administration took unilateral side with Armenia
Baku, April 9, AZERTAC
“When Azerbaijan was needed to the United States, so-called section 907 to the Freedom Support Act, was waived. As soon as they (US troops – ed.) ran away from Afghanistan, they re-imposed this amendment against us again,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.
The head of state pointed out, “Being so unthankful is very harmful for the administration itself, because who will trust them after that? Our level of trust to Biden-Blinken team was close to zero. Our relations were in deep crisis. The United States under Biden-Blinken team took unilateral side with Armenia. That was for the first time officially since the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict started.”
