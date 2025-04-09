President of Azerbaijan: There are quite strong revanchist groups in Armenia

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

“There is a large process of militarization of Armenia. Deadly weapons, which have been supplied by new Armenian friends actually, will not truly lead to peace and stability,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an international forum themed “Facing the New World Order” at the ADA University.

“It will only lead to potential tension in the future. We know that there are quite strong revanchist groups in Armenia,” added the head of state.