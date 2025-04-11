Representatives of AZAL and Moldova hold meeting

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

A meeting was held between Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC and a delegation from the Republic of Moldova.

The meeting was attended by Samir Rzayev, AZAL CJSC President, Vladimir Bolea, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova, Co-Chairman of the Moldovan Side of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Moldova and the Republic of Azerbaijan, Alexandr Esaulenco, Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ulvi Bakhshaliyev, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Moldova, as well as representatives of AZAL and the Republic of Moldova.

During the meeting, opportunities for expanding cooperation in air transport between Azerbaijan and Moldova were discussed. The sides exchanged views on the development of air connectivity, increasing regular passenger flights, and prospects for future collaboration in the aviation sector.

AZAL President Samir Rzayev stated during the meeting that, due to growing demand, starting from April 2025, the number of Baku-Chisinau-Baku flights has been increased to five times a week. Furthermore, from May of the current year, it is planned to increase this to seven times a week, meaning daily flights.

Vladimir Bolea, head of the Moldovan delegation, and Ambassador Alexandr Esaulenco highly appreciated the relations with AZAL, expressing Moldova’s readiness to provide comprehensive support for the development of these ties.

It is worth noting that regular flights on the Baku-Chisinau-Baku route began in September 2023. In 2024, 189 round-trip flights were operated, transporting 49,636 passengers. In the first three months of 2025, 51 round-trip flights were carried out, serving 12,180 passengers.

Both sides expressed confidence that the increase in flights would provide additional convenience for passengers and contribute to the development of economic, cultural, and tourism ties between Azerbaijan and Moldova.

The meeting also covered other mutually beneficial issues and potential future cooperation opportunities.