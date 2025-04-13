Romanian Senate's Acting President begins official misit to Azerbaijan

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

Mircea Abrudean, Acting President of the Romanian Senate, commenced an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 13.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, adorned with the national flags of both nations, the Romanian parliamentary delegation was received by Azay Guliyev, Head of the Milli Majlis Working Group on Azerbaijan-Romania Inter-Parliamentary Relations, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania Gudsi Osmanov, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Vasile Soare, and other officials.

During his visit, Abrudean is scheduled to hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials to discuss the future expansion of bilateral cooperation.