Scotland held to 1-1 draw with Switzerland in EURO 2024

Baku, June 20, AZERTAC

Scotland were held to a 1-1 draw with Switzerland in a EURO 2024 Group A match on Wednesday, according to Anadolu Agency.

The Scottish side broke the deadlock with a close-range kick from Scott McTominay in the 13th minute at Cologne Stadium in Germany.

In the 26th minute, Xherdan Shaqiri scored a long-range rocket to bring Switzerland level against Scotland.

Dan Ndoye scored for the Swiss team in the 33rd minute, but this was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) due to an offside call.

Switzerland's Breel Embolo produced a goal in the 82nd minute, but it was also ruled offside.

Earlier on Wednesday, Germany increased their points to six after beating Hungary 2-0 in Group A.

Switzerland are second with four points, Scotland are third with one point and Hungary remained at the bottom of the group without a single point.