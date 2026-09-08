September 8 marks International Literacy Day

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

Since 1967, the annual celebrations of International Literacy Day (ILD) have taken place on 8 September around the world to remind policy-makers, practitioners, and the public of the critical importance of literacy for creating more literate, just, peaceful, and sustainable society, according to the official website of UNESCO.

Literacy is a fundamental human right for all. It opens the door to the enjoyment of other human rights, greater freedoms, and global citizenship. Literacy is a foundation for people to acquire broader knowledge, skills, values, attitudes, and behaviours to foster a culture of lasting peace based on respect for equality and non-discrimination, the rule of law, solidarity, justice, diversity, and tolerance and to build harmonious relations with oneself, other people and the planet. Despite progress, at least 739 million youth and adults worldwide still lack basic literacy skills in 2024. At the same time, 4 in 10 children are not reaching minimum proficiency in reading, and 272 million children and adolescents were out of school in 2023.

Celebrations in 2026

This year, International Literacy Day (ILD) marks its 60th anniversary. It was proclaimed by UNESCO in 1966 during the 14th session of the General Conference. Celebrated under the theme “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity," ILD 2026 provides an opportunity to take stock of progress, deepen understanding of persistent and emerging challenges, and shape future literacy agendas in a rapidly changing world.

The global celebration will be convened by UNESCO on 8-9 September 2026 in Mexico, in collaboration with the Government of Mexico. The event will include the award ceremony of the UNESCO International Literacy Prizes, recognizing outstanding literacy programmes from around the world. ILD 2026 will also be celebrated across local, national and regional levels worldwide. The global event in Mexico will be accessible online in English, French and Spanish.

Over the past six decades, countries and partners worldwide have advanced literacy as a fundamental human right and a powerful driver of peace and sustainable development. Building on this progress, ILD2026 will celebrate achievements, especially since 2015, while identifying remaining and emerging challenges. It will also provide a platform to highlight effective policies, practices and partnerships to advance literacy for all in support of peaceful and sustainable societies.