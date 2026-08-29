Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, August 29, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Uzbekistan

Baku hosts reception marking 104th anniversary of Türkiye’s Victory Day and Armed Forces

626 dead, 2,426 missing in Nepal mudslide - disaster authority

Trump says U.S. has reached agreement with Venezuela on "biggest oil deal in world history"

Bayern makes flying start to Bundesliga title defense

Ecuador finds ex-President Moreno guilty in hydro plant bribery case