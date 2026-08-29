Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 20:00 today:

Baku, August 29, AZERTAC

Ombudsman issues statement on International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Trump signs executive order to begin establishing U.S. Space Academy

Ukraine's ambassador summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry over attacks on vessels in Black Sea

UNICEF: Nearly one in thirteen children under five suffer from acute malnutrition in Haiti