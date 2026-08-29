Trump signs executive order to begin establishing U.S. Space Academy

Baku, August 29, AZERTAC

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on Friday to begin the process of establishing the first U.S. Space Academy, Xinhua reported.

"Given the rapid growth of the U.S. Space Force and commercial space industry, and the expansion of our ambitions to the Moon and far beyond the Moon, it's clear we will need to educate and train an entire generation of skilled service members, engineers, and civil operators," said Trump.

The order calls on NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to serve as the chair of a new Presidential Commission on the U.S. Space Academy.

The commission is expected to submit a report to Trump within 120 days of the signing, with recommendations on governance framework, service obligations for graduates, physical location of the academy, legislative requirements, and more.