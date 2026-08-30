Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

CIS news agencies discuss information support for tourism potential in Kyrgyzstan

Greek newcomers inspire Dortmund to opening win

Azerbaijani judoka wins historic gold in Switzerland

Death toll from Nepal, Tibet floods, landslides rises to 750, over 3,000 remain missing

Manhunt after one killed and five injured in Swiss shooting, police say