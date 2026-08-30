Greek newcomers inspire Dortmund to opening win

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

Borussia Dortmund's new Greek duo Konstantinos Karetsas and Giannis Konstantelias made an immediate impact as Niko Kovac's side opened its Bundesliga campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Hamburg on Saturday, Xinhua reports.

Dortmund controlled the opening half against a deep-lying Hamburg side, with Jobe Bellingham and Felix Nmecha dictating play in midfield.

The breakthrough came after Karetsas combined sharply with Guirassy, allowing the striker to finish low into the far corner with his first attempt.

Hamburg, whose 16-year-old Julius Lemke was handed his first Bundesliga start, struggled to threaten and reached halftime without registering a shot.

Dortmund's pressure brought a second goal in first-half stoppage time when Maximilian Beier fed Konstantelias, whose effort took a decisive deflection off Sebastiaan Bornauw's knee.

The visitors returned with greater purpose and Patson Daka went close twice, most notably when his effort struck the outside of the post in the 67th minute.

Dortmund had already suffered a setback when Konstantelias was forced off in the 54th minute after twisting his left knee in a challenge.

Their task became harder when substitute Samuele Inacio was shown a straight red card in the 77th minute, only moments after entering the field, for a challenge on Albert Gronbaek.

Hamburg pressed against the 10 men, but goalkeeper Gregor Kobel denied Gronbaek and the hosts held on for the victory.

Dortmund next face fifth-tier HEBC Hamburg in their rescheduled German Cup first-round tie, while Hamburg host Mainz in the Bundesliga.

"We were pushed too deep in the first half and once Dortmund get into their rhythm, you are always chasing them. Going into halftime only 1-0 down would have been better, but after the second goal it became difficult. If you want to get something here, you have to be ready from the first minute. We made it too easy for Dortmund," said Hamburg captain Nicolai Remberg.

"The first half was excellent. We implemented everything we had planned. We came out of halftime reasonably well and wanted to put the game to bed, but we struggled to do that," said Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton.

Elsewhere on Saturday, newly promoted Elversberg produced the biggest shock of the day, stunning Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 after racing into a two-goal halftime lead. RB Leipzig opened with a convincing 3-0 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, while Cologne edged Hoffenheim 3-2. Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt shared the points in a 3-3 draw, while Mainz and Paderborn played out a goalless stalemate.