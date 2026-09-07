Top stories update

AZERTAC presents the top news as of 12:00 today:

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 kicks off

Execution status of joint projects implemented by Azerbaijan and Iran discussed

Iran condemns US strikes on oil tankers as 'illegal, aggressive'

Türkiye retain European women's volleyball title with 3-2 win over Italy

Market fire kills 11 in Indonesia