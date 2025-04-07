11 killed in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab
Baku, April 7, AZERTAC
At least 11 people were killed and eight others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, according to Xinhua.
The accident occurred in Jaranwala district of the province, where a speeding bus collided with a rickshaw, resulting in the loss of 11 lives, including women and children, according to the police in the area.
Six people lost their lives on the spot while five others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital, the police said, adding that at least three among the injured are in critical condition.
Following the accident, police and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.
According to the initial investigation launched by the police, the accident happened due to over-speeding and negligence on the part of the bus driver.
