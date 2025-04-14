8 killed, 11 injured in IED explosion in northeastern Nigeria
Baku, April 14, AZERTAC
At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured on Saturday when a bus in Nigeria’s Borno State hit an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Boko Haram terrorists, Anadolu Agency reported citing local officials.
According to police spokesman Nahum Daso, the IED detonated around midday under the bus traveling along the Maiduguri-Damboa road in the country's northeast, killing eight people, including the driver.
“The injured victims have been taken to the State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri for treatment. A joint clearance operation between the police and military ongoing,” Daso’s statement said.
Borno Governor Babagana Zulum visited the injured in the hospital and offered them cash compensation. Zulum has voiced worry over the resurgence of Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings across the state.
Today's attack comes amid renewed violent operations in the Lake Chad region by Boko Haram terrorists who have stepped up planting IEDs and ambushes on both civilian and military convoys using major roads in the region.
On March 21, four passengers were killed and four others injured when an IED exploded under a commercial vehicle in the Biu area of Borno.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Azerbaijan unveils national pavilion at Osaka Expo 2025 VIDEO
- 13.04.2025 [17:14]
Turkish delegation from Kayseri visits Shusha
- 13.04.2025 [14:28]
Azerbaijan and Maldives discuss cooperation
- 13.04.2025 [14:24]
Azerbaijan and Venezuela explore expanding bilateral cooperation
- 13.04.2025 [14:20]
6 on board small plane that crashed in upstate New York
- 13.04.2025 [13:52]
U.S. military conducts fresh airstrikes on Yemen
- 13.04.2025 [13:32]
Romanian Senate's Acting President begins official misit to Azerbaijan
- 13.04.2025 [08:50]
President Ilham Aliyev concluded working visit to Türkiye VIDEO
- 12.04.2025 [19:25]
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss international security issues
- 12.04.2025 [17:26]
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry hosts meeting with media representatives
- 12.04.2025 [16:37]
Azerbaijan, Russia explore prospects for cooperation in military education
- 12.04.2025 [15:30]
Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs discuss normalization process in Antalya
- 12.04.2025 [13:47]
Skin injury may bring on food allergies
- 12.04.2025 [12:26]
Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss military cooperation
- 12.04.2025 [12:22]
Pakistan’s President Asif Ali Zardari discharged from hospital
- 12.04.2025 [12:01]
Early education impacts teenage behavior
- 12.04.2025 [11:27]
Eight or more drinks per week linked to signs of injury in the brain
- 12.04.2025 [10:48]
Azerbaijani FM meets with UNAOC High Representative
- 11.04.2025 [22:28]
Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Moldova business forum
- 11.04.2025 [21:40]
Azerbaijani boxers shine in Zlatibor 2025 ISF U15 Gymnasiade
- 11.04.2025 [21:28]
Gymnasiade: Azerbaijani female judokas win 4 medals on opening day
- 11.04.2025 [21:02]
Azerbaijan’s Economic Council convenes its meeting
- 11.04.2025 [19:25]
President Ilham Aliyev met with Interim President of Syria in Antalya VIDEO
- 11.04.2025 [18:10]
France cuts its growth forecast for 2025 as tariffs spark trade war
- 11.04.2025 [17:43]
Serie A players probed for illegal betting
- 11.04.2025 [17:40]
From Ahmed El-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Egypt’s Al-Azhar
- 11.04.2025 [17:25]
® “Spring Informatics Camp” held with Azercell’s support
- 11.04.2025 [17:02]
Next meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers Council to be held in Dushanbe
- 11.04.2025 [16:08]
China strikes back with 125% tariffs on U.S. goods as trade war intensifies
- 11.04.2025 [16:03]
PM Ali Asadov meets with Qatari Culture Minister
- 11.04.2025 [15:32]
Winter on Arctic coast gets one week shorter over 60 years
- 11.04.2025 [15:02]
Representatives of AZAL and Moldova hold meeting
- 11.04.2025 [13:58]
ACWA Power to collaborate with BHOS
- 11.04.2025 [12:59]
Papua New Guinea lifts ban on forest carbon credits
- 11.04.2025 [12:45]
Baku hosts 6th International Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Forum
- 11.04.2025 [12:31]
Azerbaijan, Portugal hold another round of political consultations in Baku
- 11.04.2025 [12:09]
Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $66
- 11.04.2025 [12:03]
Almost all schools in England ban mobile phone use, survey shows
- 11.04.2025 [11:37]
Oil prices surge in global markets
- 11.04.2025 [11:35]
Syria, South Korea sign deal to establish diplomatic ties
- 11.04.2025 [10:58]
33rd anniversary of military police marked
- 11.04.2025 [10:50]
Azerbaijan sends 35 judokas to compete in European Cup in Tbilisi
- 10.04.2025 [19:41]
Azerbaijani PM meets with Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister
- 10.04.2025 [18:56]
Saudi Arabia once a green oasis: study
- 10.04.2025 [18:23]
From Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia
- 10.04.2025 [17:41]
From Donald Trump, President of the United States of America
- 10.04.2025 [17:33]
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler crowned European champion
- 10.04.2025 [17:09]