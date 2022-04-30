Azerbaijani jazz at international exhibition and festival in Germany

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

A duet of two talented Azerbaijani jazz musicians - pianist Afgan Rasul and vocalist Diana Hajiyeva will represent the country at Jazzahead 2022 exhibition and music festival held in Bremen, Germany.

The music festival, which will last until May 1, is the most important and broadest international jazz platform bringing together about 15,000 visitors from many countries.

Professional pianist, participant of the Montreux Jazz Festival young jazz musicians contest Afgan Rasul together with famous young vocalist Diana Hajiyeva in a short time created a tandem that is admired by both listeners and professional connoisseurs of this music genre, and this duet was presented for the first time on the stage of Baku Jazz Festival 2021.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the Jazzahead international jazz exhibition is organized with the support of the Ministry of Culture.