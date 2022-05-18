Azerbaijan’s badminton player qualifies for main round of Thailand Open-2022

Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani badminton player Ade Resky Dwicahyo has defeated Egyptian Adham Hatem Elgamal 2:0 and German Max Weißkirchen 2:0 to qualify for the main round of the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament, held in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on May 17-20.

Dwicahyo will next face Malaysia`s Lee Zii Jia in the 1/16 final on May 18.

The 2022 Thailand Open is the ninth tournament of the 2022 BWF World Tour and was part of the Thailand Open championships, which had been held since 1984. The tournament had a total prize pool of $360,000.