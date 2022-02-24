Defense Ministry: Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire
AzerTAg.az
24.02.2022 [10:53]
Baku, February 24, AZERTAC
On February 23, starting from 20:30 to 20:55, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of the Gorus region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions in the Ahmadli settlement of Lachin district, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.
“Currently, the situation in this direction is stable, the Azerbaijan Army units control the operational situation,” the ministry said.
