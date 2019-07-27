Baku, July 27, AZERTAC France won gold medals in women’s handball at EYOF Baku 2019. In a tough final game, champions overcame Netherlands 23-21. In a third place game, Hungary defeated Switzerland 30-20. In a fifth place game, Romania beat Spain 29-20, while in a seventh place game Czech Republic defeated Azerbaijan 42-13.

France wins gold in women's handball

