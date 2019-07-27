    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    France wins gold in women’s handball

    27.07.2019 [20:41]

    Baku, July 27, AZERTAC

    France won gold medals in women’s handball at EYOF Baku 2019.

    In a tough final game, champions overcame Netherlands 23-21.

    In a third place game, Hungary defeated Switzerland 30-20.

    In a fifth place game, Romania beat Spain 29-20, while in a seventh place game Czech Republic defeated Azerbaijan 42-13.

    AZERTAG.AZ :France wins gold in women’s handball
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    28.07.2019 [11:43]
    Croatia men’s handball team claim EYOF Baku 2019 title
    27.07.2019 [21:18]
    Ukraine and Russia clinch gold in artistic gymnastics
    27.07.2019 [21:14]
    Poland and Spain win gold in athletics
    27.07.2019 [21:03]
    Cypriot triple jumper captures gold medal at EYOF Baku 2019
    France wins gold in women’s handball France wins gold in women’s handball France wins gold in women’s handball France wins gold in women’s handball France wins gold in women’s handball France wins gold in women’s handball France wins gold in women’s handball France wins gold in women’s handball France wins gold in women’s handball France wins gold in women’s handball