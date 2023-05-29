  • HOMEPAGE
    Mahruzlu village, Gubadli district

    29.05.2023 [10:00]

    Baku, May 29, AZERTAC

    The village of Mahruzlu of Gubadli district is located on the bank of the Hakari River.

    The village was occupied by Armenian armed forces in 1993. During the occupation, Armenian vandals destroyed the village and turned it into ruins.

    The valiant Azerbaijan Army, which crushed the Armenian armed forces in the Patriotic War, liberated the village on November 9, 2020.

    AZERTAC presents footages of the Mahruzlu village, which was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation.

