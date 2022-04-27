  • HOMEPAGE
    Over 170 killed in renewed tribal clashes in Sudan’s Darfur

    27.04.2022 [11:30]

    More than 170 civilians were killed in renewed tribal clashes in Sudan’s western Darfur province, according to a local aid group, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Adam Rigal, a spokesman for the General Coordination for Refugees and Displaced in Darfur, said nine people were killed when the violence first erupted on Friday in West Darfur’s Kreinik village amid a shortage of humanitarian aid and medicines.

    “The situation escalated on Sunday when attackers surrounded the village and killed more than 164 people,” he added.

    According to Rigal, more than 100 people have been injured in the violence.

    Salim Ishag, a local villager in Kreinik, said attackers looted the entire village and burnt down houses and government institutions in the area.

    “They killed almost everyone and burnt everything, including livestock, forcing people to flee for safety outside the village,” he added.

    Several areas in Darfur witness sporadic deadly clashes between Arab and African tribes as part of conflicts over land, resources, and grazing paths.

    In January, at least 100 people were killed in Jebal Moon in Darfur in attacks by armed groups, forcing nearly 20,000 people to flee their areas, according to local medics.

    In 2003, Darfur was ravaged by a deadly conflict in which more than 300,000 people were killed and nearly 2.5 million displaced from their homes, according to the UN.

