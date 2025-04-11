® “Spring Informatics Camp” held with Azercell’s support

Olympiad-bound students engaged in advanced training sessions

The “Spring Informatics Camp” dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and practical skills of students preparing for international informatics Olympiads was held at the Chemistry-Biology Specialized Lyceum in the Shamkir district on March 23 -28, 2025. The intensive program aimed to strengthen student preparation, cultivate teamwork, and foster the exchange of knowledge and experience among participants.

The training program was designed to deepen participants' understanding of informatics, improve their problem-solving skills, and foster teamwork and knowledge exchange. The agenda included advanced training sessions focused on Olympiad-level challenges, discussions on modern approaches to complex problems, and exploration of innovative topics in computer science. Simulated exams and interactive intellectual games further reinforced the students’ learning experience, creating an engaging and dynamic academic environment.

Azercell Telecom LLC has been collaborating with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education since 2017, advancing digital literacy among youth across the country. This long-standing commitment has yielded significant results, with students from both Baku and various regions of the country successfully representing Azerbaijan at international competitions, securing an impressive total of 90 medals across diverse programming contests and age categories.