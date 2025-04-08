ADA Vice Rector: Garabagh University has ambitious goals and plans

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

“While travelling from Fuzuli International Airport to Khankendi to attend the 7th ADA University Policy Forum, you have witnessed not only devastation caused by Armenia but also Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts in the area. By constantly carrying out restoration and construction works in Karabakh, Azerbaijan contributes to peace in the region,” said Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University, as he addressed the 7th ADA University Policy Forum, themed “Facing the New World Order,” held at Garabagh University in Khankendi.

Fariz Ismailzade informed the participants about the Khankendi district, noting that its name stands for “Khan's village”.

“Khankendi is an ancient Azerbaijani settlement founded by the Khan of Karabakh, and over time, Azerbaijani architects and builders transformed it into a large city at the expense of state funding sources,” the Vice Rector mentioned.

Fariz Ismayilzade emphasized that the ADA Forum has been held for seven years now, stating: “The event is co-organized by ADA University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations. However, this year, we have a new partner - Garabagh University. This university is a source of pride for all of Azerbaijan. It has ambitious goals and plans, and we wish them great success on their journey”.