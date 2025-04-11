Almost all schools in England ban mobile phone use, survey shows

Baku, April 11, AZERTAC

A majority of schools across England have banned mobile phone use during school hours, according to the first national survey of its kind, as concerns grow over the negative effects of smartphones on young people’s wellbeing, according to Anadolu Agency.

The survey, commissioned by the Children’s Commissioner for England Rachel de Souza, showed that 99.8% of primary schools and 90% of secondary schools have implemented some form of mobile phone ban.

The findings highlight a decisive shift among school leaders to limit students' access to smartphones in educational settings.

Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union (NEU), voiced strong support for a statutory ban, saying it would ease the burden on school leaders, teachers, and parents alike.

“My personal view is I would support a statutory ban on mobile phones in schools,” Kebede said. “I think it would alleviate pressure … but also parents.”

Kebede warned of the "damaging impact" smartphones have on children, particularly in exposing them to online harms.

“The average 12-year-old has access to the most hardcore pornography on their mobile phone,” he said. “That is incredibly damaging to the wellbeing of young boys and their perceptions of women and girls, sex and relationships.”

The NEU is set to discuss motions at its annual conference next week that will call for stronger regulation of social media platforms, particularly in relation to harmful content such as sexual violence and threats against women.

Kebede also advocated for “a complete social media ban for under-16s,” comparing platforms like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram to tobacco companies in terms of their impact on youth mental health.