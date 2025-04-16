Anacláudia Rossbach: UN-Habitat committed to expand partnership with Azerbaijan

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

Anacláudia Rossbach, Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), made a courtesy visit to the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Kenya on Tuesday.

According to the embassy, Anacláudia Rossbach and her accompanying delegation first viewed National Leader Heydar Aliyev's memorial room, and the corner dedicated to the Azerbaijani statehood created in the embassy’s administrative building, and paid tribute to his memory.

Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev provided an insight into the history of Azerbaijani statehood, the life and activities of Heydar Aliyev, the architect of modern Azerbaijan, his mission of salvation, and the achievements of the country during the period of independence. The ambassador also mentioned the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity following the glorious Victory in 2020, as well as the country’s large-scale reconstruction works underway in the liberated territories.

The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan is currently the only country conducting large-scale reconstruction efforts in the post-conflict period entirely through national resources and in line with contemporary urban development principles. Hajiyev also highlighted the challenges caused by landmines in the liberated territories and ongoing humanitarian demining efforts.

The meeting hailed the dynamic cooperation between Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat. The sides exchanged views on shared priorities related to the global significance of the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF), which is scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan on May 18-22, 2026.

The UN-Habitat Executive Director praised the Azerbaijani government’s active support in the preparation for WUF13.

Anacláudia Rossbach lauded Azerbaijan’s successful organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United (COP29) Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The executive director emphasized the significance of implementing joint initiatives under the COP29 Presidency and hailed the productive meetings held during her visit to Azerbaijan. She noted that Azerbaijan’s global efforts to bridge sustainable urbanization and climate action through platforms like COP and WUF contribute to advancing international cooperation. Anacláudia Rossbach reaffirmed UN-Habitat’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Azerbaijan.