Another quake jolts Tajikistan

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

A magnitude 4.7 quake occurred on April 14 in Tajikistan, Kazinform News Agency reported citing the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

Another quake was recorded at 05:45 am. local time 23 km away from the town of Rasht.

The second one struck later, at 12:14 pm. local time.

As earlier reported, 29 houses and one educational facility were damaged in Tajikistan as a result of the earthquake that rocked on April 13 at 09:24 am. local time. It was centered 21 km away from Rasht and 160 km northeast of Dushanbe, the emergencies committee of Tajikistan reported.

Aftershocks were felt in Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and south of Kazakhstan.