At least 6 killed in building collapse in central Egypt

Baku, April 10, AZERTAC

At least six people were killed on Friday, including a mother and her two children, in a three-story building collapse in Egypt's central Asyut province, according to Xinhua.

According to a statement published on the province's official Facebook page, the collapse also left 11 persons wounded, who were later transferred by the civil protection forces to the nearest public hospital.

Swift intervention teams were removing debris to find more survivors, the statement said, adding that an urgent engineering committee has been formed to identify the reasons for the collapse and investigate the safety of neighboring buildings.