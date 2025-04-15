Azerbaijan and Malaysia explore cooperation across key sectors

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with Mohamad Alamin, Deputy Foreign Minister of Malaysia, to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The discussions focused on collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, energy security and alternative energy, education, and tourism, as well as issues on the regional and international agenda.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation and underscored the importance of maintaining mutual contacts and political consultations in this regard.

The meeting also addressed the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as opportunities for enhanced cooperation within other international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, and the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation.

The parties welcomed Azerbaijan’s accession to the D-8.

They also lauded Azerbaijan’s upcoming hosting of the ECO Summit in Baku in 2026, as part of its ECO chairmanship, and exchanged views on cooperation within this framework.

The Malaysian Deputy FM congratulated Azerbaijan on its successful presidency and hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, as well as on the achievements attained.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

Additionally, political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Malaysia were held on the same day. The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, while the Malaysian delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamad Alamin.