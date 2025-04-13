Azerbaijan and Maldives discuss cooperation

Baku, April 12, AZERTAC

On the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Maldivian counterpart, Abdulla Shahid, to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation.

The ministers discussed potential collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, and humanitarian affairs. They emphasized the importance of the Maldivian President's visit to Azerbaijan for COP29 last year, and the productive high-level meetings held at that time. Both sides underscored the value of political consultations in strengthening Azerbaijan-Maldives ties and reviewed topics from a recent Azerbaijani government mission to the Maldives.

Highlighting tourism, the ministers acknowledged the significance of the recently launched direct flights, which have greatly expanded travel options for citizens of both countries. They also explored opportunities for mutual support and collaboration within regional and international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).