Azerbaijan and Venezuela explore expanding bilateral cooperation

Baku, April 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Venezuelan Foreign Minister Iván Gil Pinto met on Saturday at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation.

The ministers explored opportunities to advance cooperation in economy, trade, energy security, and other areas. They also discussed collaboration within bilateral and multilateral platforms, as well as regional and international security concerns.

Both sides reaffirmed the strong political ties and mutual respect underpinning Azerbaijan-Venezuela relations, expressing confidence that continued dialogue and high-level visits would further strengthen cooperation.

Specific areas of focus included expanding ties in economy, energy, and tourism, as well as potential initiatives in science and culture, such as academic and professional exchange programs.

The ministers lauded their countries' mutual support within international organizations like the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement, emphasizing the importance of further strengthening multilateral cooperation.