Azerbaijan, Guinea-Bissau explore enhancing cooperation

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev paid a visit to Guinea-Bissau to enhance bilateral political, economic, humanitarian and other cooperation between the two countries, as well as continue the high-level cooperation within international organizations.

During the visit, Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of Guinea-Bissau, received the Azerbaijani delegation.

As part of the visit, meetings were also held with Rui Duarte de Barros the Prime Minister and Carlos Pinto Pereira, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities.

An expanded meeting was also held between the delegation of Azerbaijan and Guinea-Bissau led by Soares Sambu, the Minister of Economy, Planning and Regional Integration.

The first round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Communities of Guinea-Bissau was also held as part of the visit.

The political consultations were chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev from the Azerbaijani side and by Secretary of State for International Cooperation Fatumata Jau from Guinea-Bissau.

The political consultations featured bilateral political and economic issues, as well as cooperation within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, the OIC and other international organizations.