Azerbaijan, Guinea explore prospects for political & economic cooperation

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev visited the Republic of Guinea with the aim to establish and enhance bilateral political, economic, humanitarian and other cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Guinea.

During the visit, Yalchin Rafiyev met with Morissanda Kouyaté, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation, African Integration and Guineans Living Abroad of the Republic of Guinea, to discuss the issues of political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with the leadership of ministries of agriculture, labor and civil service, as well as the national oil company of SONAP.

The meeting saw discussions on cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, and other domains, as well as the creation of a legal framework between the two countries. The other party was also informed about Azerbaijan`s “ASAN Service" concept.