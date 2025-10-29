The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

Azerbaijan joins Paris Peace Forum

Paris, October 29, AZERTAC

The Paris Peace Forum, a global-scale event held in the heart of Paris, kicked off today.

Since its inception in 2018, the Forum has aimed to reinvent diplomacy in a changing world and advance better global governance of public goods. Its mission is particularly relevant this year, as the 8th edition takes place at the Palais de Chaillot on October 29–30 under the theme “New Coalitions for Peace, People and the Planet.”

Leaders from governments, international organizations, businesses, civil society, and academia, representing both the Global North and South, will take the stage to debate and propose solutions to today’s most pressing challenges.

Discussions on “New Coalitions for the Planet” will be held within the Panel of the Circle of COP Presidents at the Forum. This panel includes members of the Circle of COP Presidents, established by COP30 President André Corrêa do Lago and chaired by Laurent Fabius, who will address urgent climate issues.

In a letter to UN parties, André Corrêa do Lago highlighted that the Circle of Presidents aims to strengthen climate governance and demonstrate flexibility, preparedness, and foresight in decision-making to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement. The panel will examine the current climate situation and the role of COPs in this process, in preparation for COP30 in Belém.

Azerbaijan is represented on the panel by Mukhtar Babayev, COP29 President and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues.

The Paris Peace Forum has now become an annual international platform focused on revitalizing and improving global governance. Azerbaijan’s participation underscores the country’s growing role in global climate initiatives.

