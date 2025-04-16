Azerbaijan, Slovenia explore interparliamentary cooperation

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with a Slovenian parliamentary delegation, led by Bojan Čebela, Head of the Slovenia-Azerbaijan friendship group.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova underscored that Azerbaijan places importance on developing bilateral and multilateral relations with Slovenia, based on friendship, mutual respect, and beneficial cooperation.

The officials highlighted potential for cooperation in economy, enhancing mutual trade, transport and green energy, along with energy collaboration.

The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker pointed out the key role of friendship groups in bolstering interparliamentary relations.

Bojan Čebela extended greetings of Urška Klakočar Zupančič, Speaker of Slovenian National Assembly to Speaker Sahiba Gafarova. He stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ parliaments.

Čebela congratulated Azerbaijan on the excellent hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change last year, adding that Slovenia was also represented at the Parliamentary Meeting held as part of COP29 in Baku.

The Slovenian official further noted that the Slovenian people commemorate the Azerbaijani hero Mehdi Huseynzade, nicknamed Mikhaylo, who died heroically in the struggle for Slovenia’s liberation from the fascism, describing it as a manifestation of friendship between the two countries’ peoples.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.