Azerbaijan, Türkiye explore strategic partnership

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, met with Hulusi Akar, visiting Chairman of the Committee on National Defense of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

During the meeting, the officials underscored the successful development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations in line with Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s saying “One nation, two states”, reiterating that the brotherly countries would continue to stand by each other on all matters.

They hailed the interparliamentary cooperation between the two countries, which is successfully developing in line with the spirit of the high-level bilateral relations. They described reciprocal visits of heads of Azerbaijani and Turkish legislative bodies, their meetings on the margins of international events, as well as constant contacts and mutual support of both countries’ deputies as an indicator of this progress.

Sharing his thoughts on the visits to Azerbaijan’s Shusha and Khankendi cities, Hulusi Akar underscored witnessing great development and large-scale reconstruction works there.

Hulusi Akar stated that Azerbaijan’s liberating its territories from the occupation under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev had created new realities in the region. He expressed hope that Armenia would demonstrate the will to sign the peace treaty, and not reject the hand of peace extended to it by Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova lauded the statements made by Hulusi Akar in Shusha and Khankendi, describing the city of Shusha as a symbol for not only Azerbaijan, but also the entire Turkic World.

She further emphasized that the liberation of the Azerbaijani lands is a victory of the entire Turkic world and a key factor paving the way to further strengthening the unity between the brotherly Turkic states.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual concern.

