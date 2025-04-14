Azerbaijan, UN discus various aspects of cooperation

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, met with Alexander Zuev, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Rule of Law and Security Institutions in the Department of Peacekeeping Operations.

During the meeting, the discussions focused on various aspects of Azerbaijan-UN cooperation, as well as the regional and international situation.

The sides commended Azerbaijan’s mutually beneficial cooperation with the Organization since the country’s accession to the UN, its active participation in UN initiatives, and its contributions to the Organization's peacekeeping operations. They also reviewed prospects for further cooperation in this area.

Hailing the excellent collaboration with the Organization in the high-level organization of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, hosted and chaired by Azerbaijan, the parties acknowledged the importance of the crucial decisions adopted during the session, including the Baku Financial Goal.

The sides emphasized the importance of continued interaction and support in humanitarian demining efforts, addressing the landmine threat—which endangers the lives and health of Azerbaijani citizens—the process of dignified return to their homelands, and the country’s peace and reconstruction efforts.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual interest.