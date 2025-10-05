Azerbaijani boxers claim third gold at CIS Games

Yevlakh, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani boxers continued their dominant run at the 3rd CIS Games, securing a third gold medal in the boys' category as final bouts unfolded with high intensity.

In a closely contested final, national team standout Ali Abasli (52 kg) outboxed Kazakhstan's Edige Nurkhoja to clinch the top honor, showcasing superior technique and determination throughout the match.

This victory marks the latest triumph for Azerbaijan in the ring, following earlier successes by teammates Khadizha Rahimova (46 kg) and Ali Aliyev (48 kg), who both delivered flawless performances in their respective finals to boost the team's medal count.