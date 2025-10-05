Azerbaijani canoeist secures silver at CIS Games

Mingachevir, October 5, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani canoeists added to their medal haul at the 3rd CIS Games, claiming silver and two bronzes in intense kayaking events.

Elmurad Hajizadeh, competing in the 2009-2010 birth year category, powered to silver in the single kayak 200m race.

Earlier in the day, Amil Ramazanov, from the 2007-2008 birth year group, followed up his bronze in the single kayak 500m with another third-place finish in the 200m event.

Previously, the duo of Ivan Vorobjanski and Huseyn Hasanov, also in the 2009-2010 category, crossed the line third in the double kayak 200m final to earn bronze for Azerbaijan.