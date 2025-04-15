Azerbaijani FM meets with incoming Chinese Ambassador

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Tuesday with Lu Mei, newly appointed Ambassador of China.

Ambassador Lu Mei presented a copy of her credentials to Minister Bayramov during the meeting.

The meeting focused on the political, economic, trade, transport, communication, and humanitarian dimensions of the Azerbaijan-China strategic partnership, as well as regional and international developments.

The meeting underscored that last year was marked by the adoption of a Joint Declaratıon of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People’s Republic of China on the establishment of a strategic partnership, emphasizing the importance of the resulting efforts aimed at deepening strategic partnership. They emphasized the significance of reciprocal visits and political consultations mechanism in this context.

The sides further highlighted the broad potential for bolstering cooperation across economic, trade, and investment domains.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on cooperation within regional and international organizations, including the United Nations (UN) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The officials commended the Azerbaijan-China collaboration during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change , which was hosted by Azerbaijan last year.

Ambassador Lu Mei said she would spare no efforts in fostering the strategic relations between the two countries during her diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.