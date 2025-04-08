Azerbaijani, Israeli FMs discuss regional matters

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, met with his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa'ar, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting focused on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as recent regional and global developments.

The ministers discussed prospects for deepening cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, and humanitarian fields, and highlighted the role of the Joint Commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Israel in this regard.

They also underscored the importance of enhancing experience-sharing in areas such as high technologies, healthcare, and education.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s support for the establishment of peace and stability in the Middle East, including a peaceful resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict based on international law.

The Israeli Foreign Minister was also briefed on the current post-conflict situation in the region, including the large-scale reconstruction and development efforts underway in the liberated territories, Azerbaijan’s mine clearance initiatives, and the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.