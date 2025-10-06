Azerbaijani Paralympics shooter secure second silver at Osijek 2025 European Championships

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani Para-shooter Kamran Zeynalov won a silver medal at the European Championships held in Osijek, Croatia.

Competing in the P4 - 50-meter air pistol, Zeynalov delivered an outstanding performance, finishing with a score of 221.6 points to secure the silver medal.

Earlier, the Paralympic athlete clinched a silver medal at the continental championship in the P6 - Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol event together with Aybeniz Babayeva.