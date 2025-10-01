Azerbaijani shooters conclude 3rd CIS Games with nine medals

Gabala, October 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s shooters delivered a strong performance at the 3rd CIS Games, securing an impressive total of nine medals as the competition concluded for them on Wednesday.

On the final day of the skeet events, Azerbaijani shooters Narmin Badalli and Murtaza Novruzlu added two more medals, bringing the country’s overall tally to nine.

Azerbaijan finished the competition with five silver and four bronze medals.