Azerbaijan’s tourism potential showcased at exhibition in Riyadh

Cairo, September 11, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s tourism potential was showcased at the “WTM Spotlight Riyadh 2026” international tourism exhibition held in Riyadh.

The exhibition featured information on the tourism opportunities of Baku and Azerbaijan’s regions, the country’s cultural and historical heritage, and a variety of tourism products.

Azerbaijan’s health and medical tourism opportunities were also presented at the exhibition. Participants viewed videos and promotional materials highlighting the country’s tourism offerings and received information about medical services and treatment options.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other embassy officials visited the stand showcasing the country’s tourism opportunities.

Shikhali Aliyev