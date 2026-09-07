BCAW2026 highlights green energy industry development

Baku, September 7, AZERTAC

The panel session entitled “Advancing the Green Energy Industry through Innovation, Digital Technologies, and Regional Collaboration” was held as part of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

Moderated by Rena Humbatova, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, the panel discussed the prospects for green energy development, the role of innovative and digital technologies in accelerating the energy transition, and opportunities for regional cooperation. It was emphasized that renewable energy is vital not only for addressing climate change but also for strengthening energy security, creating economic opportunities, and promoting sustainable development.

In their remarks, Aysel Yagubova, Executive Director of the ECO Clean Energy Center (CECECO), highlighted the role of the energy transition in strengthening regional cooperation, while Nargis Wieck, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), stressed the importance of international and business partnerships in the green energy sector, as well as investment and innovation opportunities created by the energy transition. Elmir Musayev, CEO of SOCAR Green, outlined Azerbaijan’s green energy projects and future priorities, focusing on solar and wind energy.

It was noted that greater use of Azerbaijan’s solar and wind potential will help increase the share of renewables, support new energy projects, and expand green energy exports.

The panelists also discussed innovative technologies, digitalization, renewable energy development, investment opportunities, and regional cooperation.

The panel continued with an exchange of views on the issues discussed.