CIS Games: Azerbaijani swimmer secures silver medal

Ganja, October 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani swimmer Suleyman Ismayilzade has claimed a silver medal at the 3rd CIS Games, hosted by Azerbaijan.

Competing at the Ganja Sports Palace, Huseynov secured the medal in the 800-meter freestyle event.

The 3rd CIS Games, which brought together 1,624 athletes from 13 countries, will conclude on October 8.