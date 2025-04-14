Daniel Noboa elected president of Ecuador

Baku, April 14, AZERTAC

Daniel Noboa, the incumbent president of Ecuador, was re-elected in the second round of the presidential election held Sunday for a four-year term, Xinhua reported citing the initial results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

Noboa, 37, gained 55.92 percent of the vote with 92.64 percent of ballots counted, while his opponent, the leftist Luisa Gonzalez earned 44.08 percent.

While congratulating Noboa on his victory, Diana Atamaint, president of the CNE, said "an irreversible trend" is marked in the results of the second presidential round, which "are the faithful reflection of the popular will expressed at the polls."

The elections took place in an environment of peace, security and trust with a participation of 83.76 percent of the more than 13.7 million eligible voters, she added.

After learning the results, Noboa thanked supporters in a statement from his residence in the western province of Santa Elena. "This victory has been historic, a victory of more than 10 points, where there is no doubt about who the winner is," he said.

"Ecuador is changing, Ecuador has already chosen a different path and that path is going to be for future generations to have a fairer life (...) and with progress," Noboa added.

In a speech delivered in the north of the capital Quito, Gonzalez said she does not recognize Noboa's electoral victory.

"We do not recognize the results presented by the CNE. We are going to ask for a recount and for the polls to be opened," she said.

Noboa was elected in the early presidential elections of October 2023. His rise to power coincided with an escalating security crisis. In January 2024, the head of state signed a decree recognizing the existence of an internal armed conflict in the country and ordered the neutralization of 22 criminal groups. If re-elected, he promises to continue his security policies, including the construction of mega-prisons for high-risk criminals.

Gonzalez, who held various positions in the government of President Rafael Correa (in power from 2007 to 2017), accused Noboa of failing to fulfill campaign promises and of having an authoritarian style of governing the country. Gonzalez proposed to address the causes of rising crime (poverty and inequality) and to rehabilitate the Justice Ministry. She promised to emphasize the development of renewable energy, restore state management of hydroelectric power plants and diversify the economy.

The inauguration of the president-elect is scheduled for May 24.