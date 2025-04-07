David Babayan: I traveled abroad using an Armenian passport
April 7
During the ongoing trial at the Baku Military Court on April 7, defendant David Babayan stated that while serving as the so-called “Minister of Foreign Affairs” of the illegitimate entity established in the formerly occupied territories of Azerbaijan, he traveled abroad as a citizen of the Republic of Armenia.
Babayan emphasized that he used an Armenian passport for international travel. “Some individuals—'officials' of the so-called regime—also held diplomatic passports. Like our ordinary passports, the diplomatic ones were issued by Armenia,” he said.
The trial of Armenian citizens accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including waging an aggressive war, genocide, and violations of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, violent seizure of power, and other serious offenses, is ongoing.
