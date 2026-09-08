Fatma Varank: COP31 will be the COP of youth

Baku, September 8, AZERTAC

“We have highlighted several issues on the COP31 agenda, but some topics are of particular importance. These include educating young people and raising international awareness of climate action by 2035,” said Fatma Varank, CEO of COP31, in her remarks at a high-level roundtable held under the theme “From Commitments to Implementation: Towards COP31” as part of Baku Climate Action Week 2026.

Noting that they want the COP to be held in Türkiye to serve as a concrete execution and implementation platform and intend to see young people represented the most, she stated: "COP31 will be the COP of youth. Each of you will have a voice there. Special spaces will be allocated for you in both the Green and Blue Zones. Necessary conditions will be created at the youth forum for you to effectively express your expectations. The proposals and final documents you produce will be reflected in the overall outcomes of the COP."