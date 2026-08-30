Gala Fig Festival: A celebration of taste, tradition and art

Baku, August 30, AZERTAC

The Gala Fig Festival brought history, culture, and flavor together on Sunday at the Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve. The event organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Department in partnership with the EcoSfera Environmental-Social Center Public Union.

Visitors captured memories at rustic, straw-themed photo zones, including a specially decorated “Fig Carriage” and the interactive “Magic Fig Wall.”

Set against the historic backdrop of Gala, the festival highlighted the fig not just as a symbol of the Absheron Peninsula, but as a deep cultural pillar reflecting the region’s heritage, craftsmanship, and daily life.

The festival offered a vibrant program for all ages, where young guests enjoyed a puppet theater performance and got creative during the hands-on “Paint Your Own Fig” workshop.

Master weavers demonstrated carpet-making techniques along Craftsmen Square and Craftsmen Street, while artisans hosted an amulet-making workshop in the Potter’s Yard.

A "Fig Laboratory" allowed attendees to taste diverse fig-based delicacies, while an open-air market featured fresh, locally grown products.

Festival participants also enjoyed performances from a musical trio and upbeat DJ sets that kept energy high throughout the day.

The festival, showcasing Absheron's natural and cultural heritage while preserving regional fig-growing traditions concluded, leaving an unforgettable festive atmosphere across Gala.