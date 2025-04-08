Kanlaon ashfall alert up, classes suspended in Negros Occidental

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

Some local government units (LGUs) in Negros Occidental urged residents to wear masks and declared the suspension of classes as ashfall hit various areas after another explosive eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on Tuesday morning, according to the Philippine News Agency (PNA).

The explosive eruption started at 5:51 a.m. and lasted for 56 minutes, according to the report of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

It came four months after a similar event took place on Dec. 9, affecting thousands of residents in central and southern Negros, with about 5,600 individuals still staying in evacuation centers as Alert Level 3 remains hoisted over the volcano.

In La Carlota City, ashfall mainly affected the villages of Ara-al, Yubo, San Miguel, Haguimit, La Granja, Cubay, Nagasi, Balabag, and Roberto S. Benedicto, based on the report of the city government.

Light ashfall was felt in the Poblacion barangays, it added.

In a statement, Mayor Rex Jalando-on said he ordered the suspension of face-to-face classes at all levels in both public and private schools until further notice.

Work is also suspended in all government offices located within the city except for offices and agencies involved in disaster and emergency response.

Personnel of the Bureau of Fire Protection conducted flushing operations in areas affected by the ashfall while the municipal government distributed face masks in public markets, government offices, and schools.

In Himamaylan City, Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson Jr. told residents to wear masks when going outdoors and limit outdoor activities, especially for children, senior citizens, and those with respiratory conditions, after hazy conditions have been observed across the city.

“Report any health concerns to your nearest health center. This is a precautionary measure to protect your health and well-being,” the mayor said.

In San Carlos City, all activities within the 8-km. radius of the volcano summit have been suspended due to the possibility of alert escalation.

“Barangays near the affected areas are enjoined to constantly monitor and must preposition all community warning, evacuation and response assets,” the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said in its advisory.