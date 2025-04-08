King Charles, Queen Camilla arrive in Italy

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

King Charles III and Queen Camilla of the UK arrived in Italy Monday for a four-day State visit in which they will visit Rome and Ravenna, according to ANSA.

As well as seeing President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Giorgio Meloni during their three das in Rome, the British royals will visit Ravenna on Thursday where they will pay homage to Dante's Tomb.

Charles on Wednesday will address a joint session of the Italian Parliament at the Lower House during a special ceremony in front of both Chambers of the Italian Parliament, the first to be attended by British royals.

Charles will become the first British monarch to address a joint session of Italy's Parliament.

On his Ravenna trip the king will also attend a reception marking the 80th anniversary of the province's liberation from Nazi occupation by Allied Forces.

The royals will not see Pope Francis as part of their official visit, as originally planned.

Buckingham Palace said last month that it had been decided by mutual agreement to postpone it following the needs related to the convalescence of the pontiff.

Francis, 88, left hospital a week ago after 38 days fighting pneumonia and doctors said he faced a convalescence of at least two months.